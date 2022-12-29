WAUKESHA
Alvina M. Kesy
Jan. 26, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2022
Alvina M. Kesy of Waukesha died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Matthews of Pewaukee at the age of 93. She was born in Town of Vernon on January 26, 1929, the daughter of Ernst and Marie Lartz.
Alvina loved music and singing and was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church for many years. She cherished the time she was with her great-grandchildren, Landon and Jazmyn who fondly referred to her as “Yamma.”
She is survived by many family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kesy, in 2014.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, from 11 a.m. until the brief service at 12 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Entombment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Matthews of Pewaukee for their kindness and compassion over the last four years and to Alvina’s granddaughter, Melissa, for all her love and care provided to her grandmother.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.