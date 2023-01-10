PEWAUKEE
Amy Amparo Crisostomo
May 11, 1929 - Dec. 10, 2022
Amy Amparo Crisostomo of Pewaukee died peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in her home at the age of 93 years. Amy was born in Gapan, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, on May 11, 1929, the daughter of Federico Garcia Cruz and Teodocia Nunez Cruz.
She married the love of her life, her ever-dearest, the late Louis Salvante Crisostomo, on April 26, 1952.Their union lasted for 68 wonderful years!
Amy and Louis immigrated to the United States along with their seven children in June 1968, living first in Uniontown, Ohio, for seven years, and then briefly in Goldsboro, North Carolina, ultimately settling in Waukesha and Pewaukee since 1976.
Amy and Louis were also blessed with 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Children and spouses: Louie V. Crisostomo (Joan), Arthur Crisostomo (Hope), Christine Hey (Tom), Edgar Crisostomo (Annabelle), Bernie Crisostomo (Liz), Grace Olsen (Robert) and Tony Crisostomo (Cherie); grandchildren and spouses: Louis James Crisostomo (Janice), Monica Ho (Bao), Louis Albert Crisostomo (Espy), Jay Crisostomo (Cara), Kyle Crisostomo (Riley), Michael Hey (Christiana), Tracey Hey, Jonathan Olsen, Megan Crisostomo, Amber Hey (in memoriam), Sam Olsen, Katey Olsen, Alana Crisostomo and Aaron Crisostomo; and great-grandchildren, Makyla Ho, Maddox Ho, Brooklyn Crisostomo, Landis Crisostomo, Olivia Crisostomo, Elizabeth Crisostomo, Louis Michael Crisostomo and Jasmine Hey.
Amy will be dearly missed by her sisters Erlinda and Norma and brother Fernando. Amy is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Ricardo, Rogelio, Renato and Benedicto; sisters Angelita, Maximina and Isidora; and her forever baby granddaughter Amber.
Amy completed many years of service with the U.S. government as a revenue agent and internal and field auditor with the IRS, and also served with the Philippines' Bureau of Internal Revenue in Manila prior to her move to the United States. She graduated with a degree in accountancy from the University of the East in Manila.
Amy was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha where she was a eucharistic minister, a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, and Couples for Christ along with her husband Louis. In the Philippines, they were members of the Cursillo movement where Amy happily played the accordion for many events and functions. Amy and Louis met at a local dance, and ever since had been members and teachers of many ballroom and dance groups.
Special thanks and appreciation to Amy's sister, Erlinda for her dedication, patience and special loving care to both Amy and Louis in the last 10 years.
The visitation for Amy will be held on Friday, January 20, from 10:30 a.m. until the memorial mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, with the Rev. Agustin “Jojo” Orosa officiating.
A celebration of the lives of Amy and Louis will follow immediately after in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the St. Vincent de Paul Waukesha County, 818 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189/
The Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.