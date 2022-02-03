WAUKESHA
Amy J. Gaylord
May 12, 1974 - Jan. 29, 2022
Amy J. Gaylord of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the age of 47. She was born in Waukesha on May 12, 1974, the daughter of Randy and Barbara (nee Brereton) Neumann.
On September 8, 2001, she married Josh Gaylord and together they had one son, Jarett, who was Amy’s pride and joy. Amy enjoyed arts and crafts, planting and maintaining her flower beds, relaxing in the sun with family and friends, and decorating for the holidays. She was a talented floral designer for many years at Waukesha Floral and most recently worked for the Machine Shed Restaurant. She will always be remembered for her zest for life and her infectious smile.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Josh of Waukesha, her cherished son Jarett and her beloved parents, Randy and Barbara Neumann. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
While Amy loved flowers, she also loved her many feline companions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her memory to HAWS, or to the American Stroke Association.
No services will be held at this time.
