BROOKFIELD
Andrew John Paprocki
March 16, 1980 - June 4, 2023
God saw that Andrew John Paprocki was suffering and took him home.
Andy left this world on June 4, 2023, after a battle with cancer, at the age of 43. He was a loving, helpful, kind man, devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend. He was a patent attorney for Michael Best.
Andrew was a devoted member and volunteer with the BSA serving as an adult scouter and Sea Scouter for many years. He held positions as a commissioner, assistant scoutmaster, skipper and founder of Ship 2, Potawatomi Council, as well as a Council Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Potawatomi Council. He served as Area 7 Sea Scout Commodore for the Central Region as well. Andrew received many awards for his service, most notably, the Silver Beaver, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor and as a youth, the rank of Eagle Scout with multiple Eagle Palms. He especially enjoyed kayaking with the scouts.
He smiled through his pain and we were blessed to be part of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Miccah; daughters, Selina, Lyanna and Lucinda; parents, John and Kathy; in-laws, Lyle and Shirley Krueger; brothers, James (Lindy), Anthony (Whitney) and Mark (Michele); and nieces Mackinzie, Brianne and Emmie. He is further survived by family and friends. Andy will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.
Funeral mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell, Waukesha, on Monday, July 10 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. preceding the Mass.
Cremation Society of Waukesha is serving the family.