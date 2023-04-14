WEST ALLIS
Andrew Mark Wapp III
Sept. 9, 1986 - April 10, 2023
Andrew Mark Wapp III of West Allis, formerly of Waukesha, died on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the age of 36. He was born in Waukesha on September 9, 1986, the son of Andrew Mark Wapp Jr. and Sylvia (Zick) Wapp. Andrew was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. He adored his children and was currently a stay-at-home dad while he worked toward his personal training certification. Andrew loved going to the gym and working out and was a perfectionist at everything he set out to do.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Sylvia Wapp; sister Jessica Wapp (John Ames); nephew, Johnathan Ames; wife, Angela Kais; his two children, Jemmie and Santino; and grandmother Virginia Morris. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Andrew Mark Wapp Jr.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, from 10:30 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.