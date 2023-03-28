WAUKESHA
Andrew Thomas Bull
Sept. 22, 1991 - March 23, 2023
Andrew Thomas Bull of Waukesha passed on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the age of 31. He was born in Waukesha on September 22, 1991. He was a 2009 graduate of IQ Academy and worked as a CNC machinist for Clearshot Manufacturing.
Andy was larger than life in all ways. He was happiest when he was spending time with his fiancée, Katie, and her kids. He treasured his family, friends, co-workers, and the many people he crossed paths with. Andy was passionate and proud of his work as a machinist and fondly remembered his several trips to Germany. Andy embodied solidarity with all walks of life, especially those with marginalized identities and under-resourced communities through consistent acts of mutual aid.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Tom and Peggy Bull of Waukesha and his sister Kari Bull (Patipan Pipatpinyopong). He is further survived by his fiancée, Katie Plavec and her children, Michael and Kenzie, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 3 p.m. A continued celebration of Andy’s life will follow and be announced at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Andy’s name are appreciated to NAMI, the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign, and the Milwaukee Freedom Funk.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.