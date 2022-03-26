Angelo Porchetta & Gloria Porchetta

Angelo Porchetta
April 1, 1925 - March 20, 2022
Gloria Porchetta
Aug. 10,1931 - March 20, 2022
Angelo Porchetta, born April 1, 1925, in Milwaukee, the oldest of six, and Gloria Porchetta, born August 10,1931 in North Dakota, the youngest of two, passed on Sunday March 20, 2022, and went into the arms of our heavenly father within 12 hours of each other.
Angelo and Gloria are survived by their loving sons David (Annette) and Douglas; their daughter-in-law Hali Porchetta; their grandchildren Lauren (Brad) Mestan, Lindsay, Krista (Joe) Harkin, Nicholas (Sarah Goddard, fiancee), Angelo, Maximilian, Maria Christianson, Brandon Christianson; sister-in-law Marilyn Porchetta; brother-in-law Frank Giamio; their great-grandchildren; Grace, John, Edward, Isla, Louisa, Robert, and Kathryn. They are further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by their son Bradley (Hali); Gloria’s brother Dr. Duane Bidgood (Arlene), and mother Olga Behm Bidgood; Angelo’s father and mother Vincenzo and Elisa Porchetta; and brother and sisters Giovanna (Thomas) Ertl, Antoinette Giaimo, Evelyn (William) Hilliard, Gregory Porchetta, and Mary (Thomas) Orlando.
Gloria and Angelo devoted their entire life to their family, leaving a legacy that we all will never forget. Their deep devotion to God and family could be seen and felt in everything they did. For nearly a century, they touched so many people and changed so many lives. Quietly and inconspicuously they always led by example. Because of Angelo and Gloria, the path has been made for all of us to just take the steps.
Angelo was a man of deep faith and constitution, supporting many organizations, including Catholic Charities. He was known for not being able to resist giving to just about anyone who came calling. A self-made man, Angelo graduated from North Division High school. In his childhood, he and his Italian immigrant parents went to “the movies” not just for entertainment, but to learn English. It wasn’t until grade school that Angelo started learning the English language. That practice of going to the movies marked the beginning of a long and successful movie business career. At the age of 15, Angelo began his career working as an usher for Fox Theaters in Milwaukee. In the early ‘40s his employer offered him a job booking short subjects for more than 30 theatres throughout the region. He then included live show bookings to his resume, including such stars as Johnny Cash, Sammy Davis Jr. and Sonny and Cher. In 1971 along with his long-time business partner Dean Fitzgerald, Angelo built the first mutiplex theatre in the Midwest, The Mill Road Theatre. After expanding to build several other theatres, he eventually sold them in 1989 to United Artist. He continued to work in the business, working side by side with his oldest son Bradley, and was able to watch his son build his own theatre chain. Angelo was a tireless worker, well into his 80s.
Gloria moved multiple times throughout her childhood, often spending countless months in a trailer. She and her best friend and brother Duane endured many challenges in their childhood. She vividly recalled that she actually attended three different schools in a single year. Gloria eventually settled in Milwaukee and graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School. Gloria possessed a beautiful soprano voice, and was the lead singer in the Wisconsin Lutheran High School choir. As a young adult, she was asked to star in a local variety TV show on PBS, singing of course, and doing various comedic skits. Among other things, as a stunning 99-pound beauty, she was runner-up in the 1949 Miss Milwaukee contest! Gloria adored her loving mother Olga, and often referred to her as a living saint.
On October 24, 1953, they were married. This marked the beginning of their incredible love story. Raising three boys, Angelo and Gloria took on very traditional roles. Gloria was the completely devoted housewife and mother. Angelo was the provider. While Angelo worked countless hours a day and oftentimes well into the evening, Gloria cooked, cleaned and cared for their three children. During their lifetime, Angelo’s business required travel. Any chance he could, Angelo wanted his wife at his side as his traveling companion. Gloria of course never turned down that opportunity. They weren’t just partners at home, but in the field as well. Gloria could often be seen entertaining clients and business associates along with Angelo. They were a team. Angelo parlayed his wife’s beauty and charm, and of course interjected his amazing business savvy and acumen along the way. While traveling the country and often times the world, his three children were cared for by Angelo’s loving parents, Elisa and Vincenzo. Their children never missed a beat with those two at the helm, leaving them all better people because of the time they were able to share together.
As life continued, so did their love story. They spread the same devotion to their grandchildren. Rarely missing a ball game that any of his own children played in, Angelo continued that same continuity with his grandchildren. Gloria and Angelo went to everything! Football games, hockey games, dance recitals, Wisconsin Singer shows, Kids from Wisconsin performances, grade school shows, plays, presentations, grandparents’ days, graduations - you name it they were there. Never missing anything. If their family was performing in anything they wanted in!
All of the grandchildren enjoyed their love and selfless support. As time went on, they also assumed the role once again as caregivers. As their son Dave traveled for business, his children spent countless days with their grandparents. To this day those children have absolute vivid and immeasurable memories, and will never shy away from sharing them with anyone and everyone. When their great grandchildren were born (seven in total), their love and support for them continued in so many ways.
Kind, loving, generous and gentle describes them both to a tee. All the way to the very end they were both humble and thankful for the love they received from all of their family. And so ends the 70-year love story on earth and now begins God’s True Love Story, in Life Everlasting.
The celebration of their life will begin with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, North Lake, WI on Friday, April 1, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Milwaukee.
A memorial fund has been established in Angelo and Gloria’s names.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.