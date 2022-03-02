Anida L. Rose
Nov. 29, 1935 - Feb. 25, 2022
Anida L. Rose, age 86, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 29, 1935, in Berwyn, Illinois.
Anida is survived by her nephew and his family and by her niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Rose.
Anida was united in marriage to James Lawrence Rose on July 27, 1958. After receiving her master’s degree, she was a public school teacher in Milwaukee for 33 years. Anida served as a volunteer regional director and special consultant for Project Concern. She participated in P.C.I. mission trips. Anida was the first woman to be appointed as city commissioner in New Berlin in 1968, where she served 50 years on the New Berlin Fourth of July Commission. She was listed in Outstanding Women of America. Elmbrook Church of Brookfield was her church home for over 50 years.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Anida will be laid to rest next to her husband at a private burial at Highland Memorial Park.
Memorials in Anida’s name may be made to Elmbrook Church in Brookfield.
