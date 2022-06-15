Ann Christine Wollenhaup (nee Babcock)
Ann Christine Wollenhaup (nee Babcock) passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 82. Ann was a faithful Jehovah’s Witness for over 30 years, attending the Minooka Park Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses where she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered for her love of nature, animals, flower gardening, reading, crocheting, painting, baking and word searches. Ann was known for her wonderful sense of humor, kindness, friendliness and her deep faith.
She is survived by her daughters Holly and Wendy and beloved son-in-law Terry Hauboldt. She is also survived by extended family and friends, including her cats, Sophie and Socks. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth (Holl), her son Patrick and daughter-in-law Nancy, her brother Charles, sister Mary Lou and ex-husband Earl Wollenhaup.
A special thank you to both Dr. Terry Zarling and Dr. Timothy Wassenaar for their many years of compassionate care.
A private memorial service will be held with family and friends.
