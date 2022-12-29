Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach)
Dec. 6, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2022
Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach), 68, was born to eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann was born in Madison on December 6, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Gorman) Fauerbach.
She was a graduate of Catholic Memorial High School. On December 7, 1974, she married Robert J. Smart at St. Mary Catholic Church, Waukesha, beginning an amazing story, joining two people in love, friendship and partnership. Together, Ann and Bob built the successful business of Waukesha Machine & Tool Company, where she was the chief operating officer, pretty much running the whole show, from HR to payroll to purchasing, not to mention accounts payable and receivable. She was the glue that held the company together. They worked side by side to remodel three homes, where they raised two sons and numerous Springer Spaniels. Their home was always open to family and friends, who Ann delighted in entertaining especially during Christmas or around the pool in the summer. Ann had no special talents in decor or floral arranging but was a great cook! Ann will be remembered for her strong, wise personality, her warmth and fun-loving nature. She started each morning with the crossword puzzle and capped off the evening watching “Jeopardy.” Her grandsons will remember their daily trips to Culver’s for the Flavor of the Day. Most of all, Ann will be remembered for her generous heart, and her love for her family.
Ann will be cherished by her family: husband, Bob Smart; sons, Michael (Karla) of Big Sky, Montana, and Jeffrey of Waukesha; and sisters, Mary Ellen Aspenson of Waukesha, and Kathleen (La Verne ‘Doc’) Best of Orangeville, Illinois. She is the proud grandma of Tanner and Landon Smart, and aunt of Kaitlyn Best, Eric (Hayley) Best and Peter Aspenson. She is further survived by her in-laws, Sally (Tom) Cherek, Archie Buth; John (Holly) Smart, Steve (Laurie) Smart and many Smart nieces and nephews.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Mary Fauerbach, and her sisters-in-law Mary Smart Black and Barbara Buth.
The family extends gratitude to Ann’s caregivers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, from 11:30 a.m. until the 1:30 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Mary Catholic Church or Catholic Memorial High School, 601 E. College Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.