BIG BEND
Anna Lee Brown (nee Burress)
Sept. 19, 1931 - Feb. 11, 2022
Anna Lee Brown (nee Burress), 90, of Big Bend, passed away on February 11, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George.
Beloved mother of Cynthia (Steven) Hager, Ruth (Roger) Collard, Mary (Jim) Chovanec, Georgia (Fred Bever) Brown and Kathryn Porter. Proud and loving grandma, “Mumbo,” of Ellen (Eddie) Currie, Steven Collard, Katie Collard, Nick Chovanec, Jack Chovanec, Georgia Porter and Thomas Porter. Anna Lee was a great-grandmother of four and is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Lord Brown, and other friends and family.
Anna Lee was born in Spanish Fork, Utah, on September 19, 1931, the daughter of Leland Burress and Ruth Eggertsen. She graduated with a B.A. from Mills College, Oakland, Calif., and attended Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, Mass. She worked as a legal secretary in the years after she raised her five daughters. Her happiest days were spent enjoying time with her family at the beach in Saco, Maine. Married for 60 years, she had an undying love for her husband, George. She passed away peacefully after a short stay in hospice care and will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine.
Visitation for Anna Lee will be at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, on Saturday, February 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a short memorial service at 11:30 a.m.
For those who wish to offer remembrances, flowers can be sent to the funeral home.
Memorials to The Salvation Army in Anna Lee's name are deeply appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.