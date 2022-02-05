GREENFIELD
Anna Marie Sullivan
Nov. 12, 1925 - Jan. 24, 2022
Anna Marie Sullivan (nee Buzzell) passed away peacefully at sunrise at the age of 96 on January 24, 2022.
Born on November 12, 1925, in Milwaukee, Anna Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Zilian Earl Buzzell, and Blanche Alice Buzzell (nee Ramsey); her beloved sister, Beverly B. Staiduhar (Mathey) (nee Buzzell); and her cherished daughter-in-law, Terri Sullivan (David) (nee Meyer).
She is survived her three children, Mary Ann Voss (Dennis) (nee Sullivan), Daniel Thomas Sullivan, and David Earl Sullivan (Terri); her four grandchildren, Andrew, Peter, Crystell and Alice; and three great-grandchildren, Jenna, Julianna and Isabella.
Visitation will be held on February 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI 53130.
Plants, flowers and cards are appreciated by the family. Burial to follow visitation at 3 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, located in Palmyra.
Memorial service to be held at Unitarian Universalist Church West once the church reopens.
For Anna Marie's full obituary and to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit hartsonfuneralhome.com.