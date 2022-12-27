ARKDALE
Anna Slowinski
Dec. 6, 1930 - Nov 30, 2022
Anna Slowinski, age 91, of Arkdale, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 807 W. Lake St., Friendship, WI 53934. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will be at the Monroe Center Cemetery, Town of Monroe, Adams County, at a later date.
Anna was born December 6, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph and Antonette Harowski. Anna Harowski grew up in Illinois where she was the youngest of five children. She graduated from William Howard Taft High School where Anna was the valedictorian of her graduating class. After marrying Robert Slowinski on February 3, 1951, they moved to South Holland, Illinois. They proceeded to have two children, Suzanne and Robert Jr. Anna belonged to St. Micheal Ukrainian Orthodox Church where she and her husband sang in the choir and she taught Sunday school.
The family later moved to New Berlin in 1972. Anna enjoyed going to numerous summer festivals and she especially enjoyed Octoberfest where she loved to dance all night. Watching her children perform at school events and of course enjoying Friday night fish fries with her friends was an absolute favorite.
After retiring from customer service at Empire Fish, she and her husband moved up north to their home in Arkdale. They joined St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship. Anna was a member of the ladies club where she baked goodies for the many bake sales and helped out for the luncheons, etc. Anna couldn’t wait for spring where she could plant flowers and sit on her porch outside working on her many favorite crossword puzzles. In the fall she would start canning from her garden and donate vegetables to the church on Sundays.
Anna and her husband enjoyed getting together with family - especially their grandchildren where they would cheer them on at many sporting and dance events.
Anna later moved to Mission Creek in Waukesha, where she enjoyed many activities and met her newest best friend - Fran. In the 1 year+ she spent at Mission Creek, Anna made many new friends and was recently recognized as the resident of the month.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Antonette Harowski; her husband Robert F. Slowinski; and all of her other siblings.
Survivors include her children, Suzanne (John) Meunier and Robert Jr. (Brenda) Slowinski; grandchildren Ronald (Katie) Slowinki, Randal (Jessica) Slowinski, Ryan Slowinski (fiance Kari Kaiser), Matthew (Jessica) Meunier, Eric Meunier, Nicolette Meunier and John Jr. Meunier; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Slowinski, Antonette Slowinski and Hayden Slowinski. She is further survived by other family and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home, 608-339-3551, is assisting the family. Visit http://www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.