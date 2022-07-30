Anne K. Bauer
Anne K. Bauer (nee Bluhm) was born to eternal life July 26, 2022, at age 77.
She was the mother of Melanie (Curt) Hampton, Emily (Paul) Bauer Hoffmann and James (Mary) Bauer; grandma Anne to Fei, John and Eve Hampton, Rachael and Nick Hoffmann and Izzy Bauer; and sister of Steve (Kitty) Bluhm, Bob (Linda) Bluhm, Lynne (Jim) Duehr, Kathy (Dave) Kopp and Meg (John) Bowen. She is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Kathleen Bluhm.
Visitation will be Thursday Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at noon, all at Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
Jelacic Funeral Home, Inc., (414) 466-2134, is serving the family.