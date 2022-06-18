Anthony Kokan
March 1, 1930 — June 13, 2022
Anthony Kokan passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born March 1, 1930, to Marco and Anna (Nagel) Kokan. He was the seventh of 12 children, and like his brothers and sisters, he attended a one-room schoolhouse, Sunnyslope Grade School, which was across the street from their farm house in Pewaukee. Tony married Margaret Hensel on March 7, 1953, and they lived in Waukesha where the two boys, Bill and Bob, were born. Tony had various jobs, but began a milk route when they moved to Dousman. He had a lot of stories about that milk route, and though a lot of the memories were happy or at least funny, the work was incredibly hard. Tony later sold his milk route and began working for the Village of Dousman as the public works director when LouAnn was born. Tony worked for the Village for 30 years and retired in 1996. However, he had a hard time staying retired, often picking up other jobs, including being a parts runner for his son Bill’s auto repair shop and a bus driver for Dousman Transport. He was well known in Dousman as a good neighbor and was very involved in his community.
Tony was on the Dousman Volunteer Fire Department from 1958 until 1998. Tony and Marge joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in 2001 and served their church in many ways. They were bell ringers for the Salvation Army and helped with their back-to-school backpack program. They were members of the Golden Lasers Club, serving in leadership roles, and did volunteer work at the Masonic Home as well.
Tony and Marge really enjoyed their hobby of building collections by going to rummage sales, estate sales, flea markets, and antique shops all around the state. Marge collected toothpick holders, and Tony collected eagles, bobble heads, and old trailers. Tony loved refurbishing and reselling the trailers.
Tony is survived by his sons, Bill and Bob, Bob’s wife, Anjie; his daughter, LouAnn; as well as his grandchildren, Daniel Post, Annetta Martin and Brindley Martin. He is also survived by his sisters, Caroline Budiac, Alice (Earl) Schulz, and Linda Richardson; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Millie (Jarmer) Hensel; nephews, Jim, Ken, and Alan Hensel; and niece, Marcy Trubshaw who is also his God-daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Marge; three brothers and five sisters; as well as his brothers- in-law, Carl and Walter Hensel.
Tony was dearly loved by his family, friends, and community. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Visitation (masks optional) is on Saturday, June 25, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Lunch will be offered at St. John’s after the service. The internment will be at Ottawa Cemetary on Highway 67 at 1:30 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.