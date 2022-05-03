WAUKESHA
Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel
Feb. 2, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2022
Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel, 83, was called home to his Savior on January 5, 2022. He passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace with his family by his side.
Born to Herman and Agnes (Feuerstahler) Dabel on February 2, 1938.
Tony was a longtime Waukesha resident. He graduated from Catholic Memorial High School. After his graduation he proudly went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He continued with his call to serve by becoming a dedicated USPS letter carrier for 30 years.
Tony had a passion for baseball he played in his youth and remained an avid ball fan, rarely missing a televised game as he got older. Tony played golf in his retirement years and enjoyed watching his beloved CMH football games.
Tony was a faithful member at St. Joseph's Church. His faith was unwavering, he took his Christian lessons to heart and lived by those teachings. Tony built and nurtured many relationships throughout his life. He had a natural caring soul. He was always there to lend a hand to help his family, his friends, or complete strangers. Tony spent many hours over the years volunteering at the Food Pantry of Waukesha County. The bond and memories he made there were so important to him. Tony was a selfless man who put others before himself. Tony was a man of integrity. A man who would do right when no one was watching, one to be trusted to act in the right manner no matter the circumstances. His family is mourning a great loss, Tony was our anchor.
Tony leaves behind his sister, Marge Dabel-Bergeon (John); brother, Edward Dabel (Lynn); and nephews and nieces, Blayne J. Struve (Rhonda), Jessica (Glenn) Schultz, Elizabeth Studzinski (Chris), Lucas Dabel, Jenny Dixon (Ken) and Steve Witkowski (Sam). Further survived by great-nephews and -nieces, Blayne D. Struve, Christopher Struve, Brittany Struve (Ryan Alby), Samantha Erickson (Byron), Claire Schultz, Rachel Bennett (Brandon), Nathan Wells, Matthew Roberts, Amanda Roberts, Marleena Nuchell, Ryleigh Pawlak, Kaylee Studzinski, Payton Studzinski, Scarlett Witkowski, Sloan Witkowski and Jaxon Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Agnes; his sister Dolores Himebauch; brother-in-law Jerry Himebauch; and niece Laura Struve.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Tony's life at Horeb Park, Waukesha, on Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
