WOODRUFF
Anthony (Tony) F. Kemnitz
Anthony (Tony) F. Kemnitz, 79, retired chief of police for the Town of Mukwonago and resident of Woodruff, died at Aspirus Seasons of Life hospice March 11, 2022.
Tony is survived by his wife Chris Kemnitz, his sons Tony (Diane) and Chris (Becky) and grandchildren Rebecca (Dustin), Karl (Dan), Sarah, Jenny, Diana and Daniel, and his sisters Ruth, Pat, and Dorothy.
Tony was preceded in death by his father and mother, Anthony and Irene Kemnitz; his siblings Bob, Tom and Betty; and daughter in-law Ellen (Tony).
Tony was a 1960 graduate of Oak Creek High School, where he was a standout athlete competing in track and field, football and boxing. Following high school, he worked as an auto mechanic and draftsmen before finding his calling in law enforcement. A 1965 graduate of the Milwaukee Police Academy he walked a beat during the tumultuous 1960s working some of the toughest neighborhoods in the city. His desire was always to help people, and he embodied the best of the law enforcement creed in his service to his community. Tony was the kind of cop who would buy hungry children food, not turn a blind eye to injustice and abuse of power, and who would stand up for what was right.
Following his tenure at MPD, he worked for the Greendale Police Department, finally moving to Mukwonago, where he spent 17 years working for the Village of Mukwonago, rising to the rank of lieutenant detective. His final years in law enforcement were spent as chief of police for the Town of Mukwonago where he oversaw the organization of the new police department, the building of the Town Hall, and establishment of the first (and award winning) Township Boat Patrol.
Tony was an avid woodsman and sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. As a boy, he felt a kinship with the woods and outdoors that was deep. His experiences in youth, trapping and hunting with his brothers and friends, led to a lifelong interest in tracking and he eventually developed his own tracking course and video. He was recognized as an expert tracker of both animals and people and used these skills in his work in law enforcement and to train others including recruits at the FBI Academy.
Tony will be missed for his stories, his ability to tell a good joke, his mentorship, and his friendship to all. He could talk to anyone and could tell you a story about meeting dignitaries with the same respect he would tell you about the homeless person he helped find shelter and food. He cared, he protected others, and he was willing to listen.
As a young man, Tony was a bit of a rebel. He bought his first Harley-Davidson motorcycle in a bushel basket and meticulously put it back together piece by piece. With his motorcycle, handsome looks and his infectious smile he wooed the girl of his dreams beginning a marriage of 60 years. Now his ride is done, his shift is over, and the world is a better place because of what one good man did. He’s been shot, stabbed, delivered babies, built houses, fixed just about everything you could think of, won awards, loved and lost. He would not want our tears, but rather our joy for a life well lived.
No funeral service is currently planned. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.