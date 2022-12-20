WAUKESHA
Anthony ‘Tony’ P. Trevino
June 7, 1976 - Dec. 17, 2022
Anthony “Tony” P. Trevino of Waukesha died unexpectedly December 17, 2022, at age 46. He was born in Waukesha on June 7, 1976, the son of Victor and Carol (nee Hinkley) Trevino and grew up in the North Prairie area.
Survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Michelle (nee Ziemann); his parents, Victor and Carol; brothers Scott (Colleen) and Benjamin (Dana); niece and nephews Ella, Victor, Eli and Easton; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 22, from 1 p.m. until the brief service at 3 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Celebration of life will follow.
