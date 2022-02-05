PHOENIX, Ariz.
Anthony ‘Tony’ William Ferrara
Anthony “Tony” William Ferrara, age 58, passed away Sept. 5, 2021 at his home in Phoenix.
A beloved son, brother, husband and father, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his sons Antonio and Luciano of Phoenix, Ariz.; mother Evelyn and brother Robert of Youngtown, Ariz.; brother Joseph of Bushmills, Ireland; and brother Lucian of Glendale, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; nephew Carlo; and sadly followed closely in death by his wife Teresa.
A longtime school superintendent at Acacia Middle School in Phoenix, he was beloved by the students and was often called upon to calm children in distress. He enjoyed a good laugh, a good drink and a good friend.
A celebration of life for Tony and Teresa will be held on March 1, 2022, at Maricopa Lake Park, Youngtown, Ariz. Please contact Luke Ferrara at lukeferrara@hotmail.com if you can attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice.