MOUNT PROSPECT
Arlene C. Traxel
Arlene C. Traxel, 89, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, peacefully passed away on April 8, 2022.
Arlene was the devoted wife to the late Werner A. Traxel for 54 years.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo Meyer and Cecelia Vita.
Arlene was the loving mother to Connie J. Zigan and Maria A. Daniels; loving sister to Dorothy Anderson; and a special person in the hearts of many others.
Arrangements entrusted with Matz Mt. Prospect Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. For more information contact 847-394-2336.