Arlene C. Walters-Prince
October 2, 1930 - July 14, 2023
Arlene C. Walters-Prince passed away at the Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa, and joined her husband, Jack, on Friday July 14, 2023. Arlene was born to George and Florence Spoerl on October 2, 1930; she was 92 years and 9 months old.
She is survived by 3 adoring children, daughter Cheryl (Randall) Stevens of Texas, a son Mark (Diane) Walters of Wauwatosa, and son Scott (Margaret) of Waukesha; six beloved grandchildren, Tara Campbell DePompei of Dallas TX, Christopher (Jeana) Ashworth of Oak Creek, Craig (Jordan) Walters of Thiensville, David (Emily) Walters of Waukesha, Darby (Rick) Schumacher of Iron Ridge and Angie Eifert of West Allis; nine precious great-grandchildren, Drew and Eva Campbell, Michael DePompei all of Dallas, Jordan and Carley Ashworth of Oak Creek, Hudson Walters of Thiensville, Elsie and Loretta Schumacher of Iron Ridge, and Louis Walters of Waukesha.
Arlene is also survived by one brother, Ralph Spoerl, and one sister-in-law, Mary Kay Spoerl. She is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to Jack she was predeceased by her sister Sharon Nelson, brother-in-law Robert Nelson, brother Allyn Spoerl, and sister- in- law Sharon Spoerl.
Memorial gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 9:45AM to 11:45AM. Memorial Service at 12:00PM. Private family inurnment at Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations appreciated to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, www.waukeshafoodpantry.org, or Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, www.wish.org, or the charity of your choice.
Arlene was a retiree of the Louis Allis Company. In retirement she was employed for many years at Sunset Bowl in Waukesha.
