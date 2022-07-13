WAUKESHA
Arlene F. Belmer
July 12, 1937 - July 12, 2022
Arlene F. Belmer of Waukesha passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on her 85th birthday, July 12, 2022. She was born in Waukesha on July 12, 1937, the daughter of Vernon and Fern (nee Bowen) Sholtz.
On December 14, 1957, she married the love of her life, William Belmer Sr., at First United Methodist Church where she was baptized and was a faithful and lifelong member. Arlene loved to sing and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She liked to watch sports on TV and was a huge fan of the Brewers, Bucks and Packers. Arlene’s greatest joy was her family, and her five boys were everything to her. She always put others before herself and she will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She will be forever missed by her beloved husband of 64 years, William Sr.; her sons, Brent Belmer and Bryan (Laurie) Belmer; her grandchildren, Robert Belmer Jr., Brett Belmer, Carleen (Michael) Rogers, Chelsey (Chris) Pings, Brittany (Gabe Morales) Belmer, Taylor Belmer and Bo (fiancee Kate Christensen) Belmer; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Emma Rose Morales. She is further survived by her sister Anita (the late Arthur) Richardson, other relatives and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by three of her sons, Robert and Bradley Belmer and most recently on July 10, 2022, her son William Belmer Jr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A lunch will follow at church. Private family burial will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arlene’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral, Crematory and Preplanning service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.