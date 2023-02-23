WAUKESHA
Arlene June Stricker (Nuss)
May 17, 1936 - Feb. 21, 2023
Arlene June Stricker (Nuss) went to her heavenly home on February 21, 2023, at the age of 86.
Arlene was born on May 17, 1936, in Waukesha, and was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, where she and Bob raised their family and had the joys of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren close by.
Arlene grew up across the street from her beloved Buchner Pool and countless family times occurred there over four generations.
Arlene also spent a lot of time at her “Little Red Cabin” on Lake Delton. There, her and Bob enjoyed hosting their family and enjoying days filled with swimming, fishing and taking in the serenity.
Although staying close to her hometown roots, Arlene was an avid traveler! Her and Bob took in many trips to Mexico and throughout the U.S. They particularly enjoyed wintering on the beach in Florida every year.
Arlene took such joy in her grandchildren Kimberly, Mathew, Natalie, James and Jack and her great-grandchildren Alexandra, Gavin and Sophia. She was very devoted to them and loved them dearly.
Arlene was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and her Christian faith was a wonderful testament and example for all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Bob, whom she met at the tender age of 15. Also by her children Michael (Laurie) Stricker, Judith (Greg) Heichelbech; grandchildren Kimberly (Mike), Mathew (Emma), Natalie, James and Jack; and great-grandchildren Alexandra, Gavin and Sophia.
To all who mobilized together to make Arlene’s last weeks comfortable, we thank you. Our gratitude goes out to Azura Memory Care, Preceptor Hospice, Right at Home, and to our family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 27, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials in Arlene’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.