OCONOMOWOC
Arlene Patricia Garcia
Nov. 29, 1931 - July 27, 2023
Arlene Patricia Garcia, age 91, of Oconomowoc, was born to eternal life Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Arlene is survived by her loving children, Catherine (Don) Shelley, James (Debbie) Garcia, Ralph (Paula) Garcia and Bob (Lorraine) Garcia. Also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Arlene was born November 29, 1931, in Chicago, to James and Anna Joza.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Rafael “Ralph,” and sister, Evelyn Martin.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 16, at 2 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends starting at 12 p.m. all to take place at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake Drive, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with burial to follow at St. Jerome Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Heritage Memory Care of Waukesha.
Arlene graduated from Harrison High School in Chicago in 1950. Soon after, she met Ralph on a blind date, going for ice cream with their good friends. They married on April 16, 1955, and were married for 59 years until his passing in 2014.
Arlene was a legal secretary for a law firm in Oconomowoc for many years. Arlene loved to watch tv and especially loved “Days of Our Lives” and “Wheel of Fortune.” She was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed playing the Wii. Arlene and Ralph would take many trips together to Florida and Mexico and had a love for her Schnauzer dogs. Family was everything to Arlene and she loved hosting holiday get-togethers. She loved playing board, card and dice games and up until a few months ago, she was still playing Rummy 500. Arlene and Ralph loved to dance whether it was in the kitchen to Lawrence Welk or at the many music festivals they attended. When Ralph became ill, she was his devoted caregiver.
The family would like to send an extended thank you to the staff at Heritage Memory Care for the compassion and care they provided Arlene and for also letting her “work there and be the Boss.”
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.