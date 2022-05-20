WAUKESHA
Arlene Seifert
Arlene Seifert of Waukesha found peace Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the age of 80.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn (Ev) and Leroy (Roy) Seifert.
She is a special godmother to Lynn Kappel and Martin (Marty) Hall. She is survived by her special families, Clifford Hall and family, Carol Hinds and family, Deane Hall and family, Lynn McGauley-Jacobson and family, and Steve and Diane Strauss. She is also survived by her close friends, Raeleen, Mike, Carol, and Brenda, and other close family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, with service and luncheon to follow. Interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prohealth AngelsGrace Hospice appreciated.
Special thank you to the staff of ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice for their special care of Arlene.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.