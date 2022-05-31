PEWAUKEE
Arlene Tlougan
Feb. 14, 1931 - May 24, 2022
Arlene Tlougan was born into eternal life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at age 91.
Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Tlougan; her daughter Sandra Tlougan; her parents August and Angeline (nee Kleczka) Trinastic; and her brothers Eugene (Theresa) Stika and Carl Stika. She is survived by her son Thomas Tlougan; her brother James Trinastic; and sister-in-law Julie Stika. Arlene will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, June 4, from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
Krause Funeral Home, 262-432-8300, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.