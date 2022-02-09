Arlene Vukodinovich
Feb. 12, 1940 - Feb. 3, 2022
Arlene Vukodinovich, age 81, was born on February 12, 1940, and passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Loving mother of Craig Vukodinovich, Mona (Steve) Pett, Jeff (Cindy) Vukodinovich, Brian (Trisha) Vukodinovich and Bruce (Pam) Vukodinovich; cherished grandmother of Kyle (Holly) Pett, Paul Crowell, Ashley (Bobby) Beaster, Megan (Adam) Holcomb, Brittni (Dave) Kobs, Danielle (Brandon) Ellenson, Lydia Vukodinovich, Kayla (Trampus) Mitchell, Trent (Emma) Vukodinovich and Catrice (Jon) Schoenfeldt; and great-grandmother of Rykker, Maverick, Silas, Wyatt, Olivia, Blake, Walker, Marlie, Morgan and Louie.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Vukodinovich, in 2010 and her parents, Jerome and Ruth Frey.
Arlene retired from AT&T in 2006. She was an avid gardener.
A celebration of Arlene’s life will be held on Friday, February 11, at Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50-W33042 Highway GE, Dousman, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m.
Private burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.