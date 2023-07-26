WAUKESHA
Arline Marion Fanson
Nov. 7, 1933 - July 21, 2023
Arline Marion Fanson (Reynolds) of Waukesha left this earth to meet her Lord on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the age of 89. Arline was born on November 7, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., to William and Grace Reynolds.
Arline grew up on the south side of Chicago with her sister, Gail, and two brothers, William (Bill) and Douglas (Doug). Arline would go on to attend business college to become a secretary after earning a full scholarship. Her first job was at the Association of American Railroads, where she met her future husband, James Fanson. The two married in June 1955.
Arline followed James to the ENT Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., where she worked as a secretary on base during James’s deployment. After two years they moved to Waukesha, where she would raise her three sons, James, Gary, and David. She also worked as a secretary and office manager for a successful law firm in the Milwaukee area. Arline was active in conservative movements including the John Birch Society and Eagle Forum and was an avid supporter of the pro-life movement. She was even a Goldwater Girl back in the 1960s.
In her leisure time, Arline could be found playing the piano, traveling the country, dancing the Charleston at jazz festivals, or absorbed in a crossword puzzle. But her true passion was being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Arline is survived by her husband, James; sons James, Gary and David (Tania); granddaughter, Grace; sister Gail (Don) Compagnoni; sisters-in-law Elaine Reynolds and Linda Reynolds, and many nieces and nephews.
Arline was predeceased by her parents, William and Grace Reynolds, and brothers William and Douglas Reynolds.
Services will be held on Friday, July 28, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at noon. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
The family wishes to extend its thanks to the many in-home helpers from Horizon, Comfort Keepers, and Visiting Angels as well as the staff at ProHealth AngelsGrace in Oconomowoc for the loving and gentle care given to Arline and her family.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit www.harderfuneralhome.com.