SUSSEX
Arthur F. Rude
Arthur F. Rude, AKA Mr. Howdy Howdy, died peacefully surrounded by his family, on December 6, 2022, at the age 86. Beloved husband of 63 years to Janet (nee Voss). He was beloved father of Laura Holmes, Linda (Mike) Johannes and John Rude; brother of Bill Rude, Robert (Maxine) Rude and Sister Helen Rude. He was known as Papa by his grandkids Joshua (Abby) Delaney, Corey (Katelyn) Holmes, Shauna (Melany) Holmes, Joshua (Cassidy) Wennesheimer, Anna (Craig) Snowden, Thea Wennesheimer, Jennifer Leitzke-Rude; great grandkids Charlie, Dominic, Drayk, Kaleb, Xander, Jocelyn, Karleen and Linkin. He is further survived by brother-in-law Gordon Voss and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Alan Holmes.
Art was a family man. A community man. He lived a full life. He and Jan moved to Sussex in 1963 and have lived there since. Art served his country during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Air Force, and he belonged to the Sussex VFW post. He retired as a custodian for the Sussex Hamilton School District and was loved by staff and students alike. He also served on the Sussex Hamilton School Board. For years, Art enjoyed doing bread runs for the Sussex Food Pantry. He was proud of his country, cherished his community, neighbors, friends and most importantly, his family. He loved us unconditionally and was always there for everyone he knew. Art was quite the character and we loved him for it. We’ll miss you until we see you again!
Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, at Northbrook Church, 4014 WI-167, Richfield, WI 53076 from 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. A “Hootenanny” with lunch to be served immediately following the service. Please join us as we celebrate the wonderful life we with had with Art/Dad/Papa/Uncle Art/Mr. Howdy Howdy
Please wear your plaid for Dad!
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to:
The Sussex Food Pantry https://www.sussexareasos.org/donate.
The Fisher House https://www.fisherhousewi.org/ways-to-give/.
The VFW of Wisconsin https://vfwwi.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp?pid=63876.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.