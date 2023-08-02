MILWAUKEE
Arthur G. Stead
July 29, 1935 - July 31, 2023
Arthur G. Stead, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee with his loving family by his side.
Art was born on July 29, 1935, in Waukesha, the son of George and Esther (Lutz) Stead. He grew up in the Eagle Area and, after his schooling, served his country in the United States Army. Arthur married Barbara Davis on October 8, 1960, in Normal, Ill., and the Lord blessed their union with two daughters, Debbie and DeeDee. Art and Barbara enjoyed 29 years of marriage together until her passing in 1989. Arthur later married Polly Roberts and the couple made many wonderful memories together until Polly’s passing in 1999. Art worked as a bookkeeper for Package Boiler Burner Service for the majority of his working career. After retiring, he found new passions in his retirement jobs. He kept grounds for Kettle Moraine Golf Club and drove school bus for over 20 years. He loved interacting with the kids on his route and making sure that they arrived at their destination safely.
Art had the best sense of humor and was well known as “Arty Farty Life of the Party.” For leisure, he loved being outdoors, hunting, golfing, fishing, and in his younger years, playing baseball. He also coached a softball team for quite a few years and enjoyed that very much. Art was kind and caring and always ready with a good joke and a warm smile. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend and he will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (the late Steve) Garbukas and DeeDee (Scott) Drezdon; his grandchildren, Alyssa (Mike) Pochert, Erin (Alec) Geddes-Garbukas and Kelly Garbukas; his sister, Karen (Jerry) Sagert; and his goddaughter, Jill (Roy) Smale. Art is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; his wife, Polly; his sister, Virginia (Jack) Raatz; and his son-in-law, Steve Garbukas.
Memorials in Arthur’s honor may be made to the Zablocki VA Medical Center of Milwaukee.
A funeral service to honor Arthur’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Arthur will be laid to rest with full military honors in Oak Ridge Cemetery of Eagle immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra, 262-594-2442, is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com