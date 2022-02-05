Arthur K. ‘Art’ Kaufman
Jan. 30, 1921 - Jan. 24, 2022
Arthur K. “Art” Kaufman, 100, of Waukesha, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was a humble man who enjoyed life, especially being outdoors, creating many types of projects with his hands, and spending time with family and friends.
Arthur was born in Grundy Center, Iowa, son of Robert and Clara (Paddock) Kaufman, and graduated from high school in 1940.
He became employed with AT&T Long Lines, where he worked for 43 years until his retirement in 1983. During that time he worked for AT&T in eight midwestern states before settling in Fond du Lac, where he and his wife Marjorie raised their family. He always stated “the years in Fond du Lac were the best years of my life.”
Art enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII, serving in the U.S. Army Signal Corp near Manila in the Philippine Islands. He returned home and married Marjorie Schaa in 1946, and was married for 67 years. Marjorie passed away in 2014.
He especially loved gardening and landscaping, along with extensive woodworking projects. He loved the outdoors, was an avid walker well into his 90s, model railroading, sailing, camping, and enjoyed a deep fondness of dogs. Art and Marjorie traveled extensively throughout the U.S., with trips to Florida, California and all the western states, Alaska, Hawaii and New England.
He is survived by his children, Robert (Sharon) Kaufman, Judy (Scot) Strong and Jane Kaufman; grandchildren Joshua Kaufman, Matthew (Megan) Strong, Benjamin (Jamie) Brouws, Andrew (Stephanie) Strong and Sarah (Byron) Jorgensen; and great-grandchildren Haley, Lucas, Sophia, Elliott and Finley.
The family would like to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their exceptional care and compassion.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Arthur's name can be made to the Hebron House, 1166 Quail Court, Suite 400, Pewaukee, WI 53072, or to a charity of your choice.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.