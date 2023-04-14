Arvin Larson
Arvin, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the age 83.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, whom he was married to for 61 years, and his sons Steve (Jodi), Kurt (Kari) and Greg (Brenda). Arvin has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Arvin was born in Escanaba, Michigan, in 1939, and married his high school sweetheart Nancy Ferry. He worked as a Union Electrician for 40 years and was happy to leave that job to pursue his other interests.
Arvin joined the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) on December 1, 1970, member number 51986. He owned and built 12 airplanes. He also contributed in building 10 boats and 12 different vehicles to be driven on the streets or off road. Arvin was a mastermind with anything electrical and mechanical which made him so valuable to all his family.
He also enjoyed camping, biking and going on great adventures with his grandchildren. Avid sport fan watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports rarely ever missing a game.
Arvin will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.