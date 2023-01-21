August A. ‘Augie’ Ulrich
Aug. 6, 1941 — Jan. 2, 2023
August A. “Augie” Ulrich passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 81 on January 2, 2023.
August was born on August 6, 1941, to Andrew and Eleanor Ulrich in Oshkosh. After attending Oshkosh Senior High School, he graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1961.
Augie worked as a radiologic technologist and chief technologist at several hospitals in the Milwaukee area, including Northwest General Hospital, West Allis Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, and St. Mary’s Hospital. He also worked as an insurance agent for the Knights of Columbus.
He was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha from 1977 to the present, serving over the years as a lector, parish council member and funeral choir member.
Augie was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1825, having served as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, and many other roles through the years.
Augie loved to travel, loved a good fish fry, loved cocktail hour, loved to play his accordion, loved to go “bumming” and sight seeing, and loved to tell a joke. Most of all, he loved his family.
Augie was the beloved father of Peggy (Thomas) Ferch, of Wauwatosa, Scott (Julie Prust) Ulrich of Milwaukee, Pamela Ulrich of Waukesha, and Colleen (David) Beilfuss of Waukesha. He was the loving grandfather of the Rev. Matthew Ferch of Cedarburg, Kathryn Beilfuss Watson of Milwaukee, and Clayton Beilfuss.
He is further survived by his brothers Vincent (Mary) Ulrich of Oshkosh and Paul (Jeanne Laabs) Ulrich of University Park, Fla. Augie was the former husband and lifelong friend of Loretta (Michael) Nyland of Waukesha, and a special friend of Denise Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his dear wife, Patricia Rajnicek Ulrich.
A memorial gathering will take place for Augie on Friday, January 27, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be private for family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in August's name to St. William Catholic Church or to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS)