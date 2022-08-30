August F. Revoy
March 3, 1933 - Aug. 27, 2022
August F. Revoy passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital Neuroscience ICU. He was 89, born March 3, 1933.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn (LaFrombois), of 62 years; sons Rick of Whitewater and Jeff (Brandie) of Park City, Utah; daughter MaryAdele of Waukesha; brother John of Cedarburg; and the loves of his life, grandchildren Jack (16) and Ali (14).
He was preceded in death by sisters MaryAnn and Beverly.
Augie will be remembered most for his sense of humor, kind heart and service to others. Augie loved golf since the time he was a caddy as a young boy. He celebrated his hole-in-one on the full 18, along with the mini-golf course. His love of baseball started with the Milwaukee Braves and cheap seats at County Stadium. His number one team was the green and gold and hardly ever missed a game when the Pack was playing. Augie was an ump behind the plate, ref on the football field, devoted coach, Athletic Director at St. Mary’s, but most importantly cheering fan at all his kids’ games. He believed in giving back through his volunteer work at the Knights of Columbus, Waukesha Civic Theatre, Waukesha County Historical Society, Kiwanis and WPRA. Augie thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, taking trips to Elder Hostels, Packer away games, and wherever his grandkids were living. He kept busy tending to his beloved back yard, reading the latest John Grisham novels and participating in the Waukesha County Church Dartball League. Augie loved his water tai chi classes at the YMCA and his time with his swim buddies in the warm water pool at New Perspectives, where he also enjoyed Happy Hours and Manhattans with new friends.
Augie attended grade school at Milwaukee St. Agnes (1948) and Rufus King High School (1952). He was drafted into the Army after high school, serving two years in Germany. After the Korean War he attended UW-Whitewater and graduated in 1959 with a degree in education. Later on he attended UW-Madison to get a master’s in recreation management. He worked as recreation director for the Waukesha County UW-Extension for 29 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 31, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, September 1, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by the funeral Mass at noon. All events at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 2400 W. Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the August Revoy WI Park & Recreation Association (WPRA) Student Fund at 6737 W. Washington St., Suite 4210, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.