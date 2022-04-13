Avery William Jezo-Sywulka
Avery William Jezo-Sywulka was born to eternal life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 18.
Beloved son of Mary Beth and Mark Jezo-Sywulka. Cherished brother of Elliot (Bailey Lottes) and Oliver.
Visitation at St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Thursday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Additional visitation at the church Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Eulogy at 10 a.m. Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please see Saturday's edition for complete notice.
