Avery William Jezo-Sywulka
Avery turned the page and began his next chapter on April 1, 2022, at the age of 18. Cherished son of Mary Beth and Mark. Sweet and sassy brother of Elliot (Bailey Lottes) and Oliver. Treasured grandson of Betty Jean and Edward S. Jezo and Lois and Victor “Bud” Sywulka. Avery will always be lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates and friends. Visitation at St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Thursday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Additional visitation at the church Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Eulogy at 10:45 a.m. Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Avery was a student at Waukesha West High School. Memorials to Dup15q Alliance ~ dup15q.org. As we recall one of Avery’s favorite books, “To Market, To Market,” you are invited to bring any non-perishable food items to be donated to the Waukesha Food Pantry.
“We all can dance, when we find music that we love.” Becker Ritter Funeral Home, (262) 782-5330, is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.