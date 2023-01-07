Barbara A. Bloom (nee Goltz)
Barbara passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the age of 84.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and sister-in-law/brother-inlaw, Dorothy/Jerry Linski. Loving Mom to Sharon, Steve (Debbie), Stu (Patti) Bloom. Loving Granny/Grandma to Mike (Beth), Stephanie (Andy), Jake, Matt, Zachary, Natalie and Great-Granny to Ruby and Ethan. Barb will be missed so very much by her family, including her sister Carol Goltz (Larry), brother Dave (Nancy) Goltz and her cousin Rose Holtz, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, P.O. Box 1997, Milwaukee, WI 53226; or the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189.
Thank you to Dr. Jane Neumann and Dr. Larry Pearson for many, many years of wonderful care. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at ProHealth Care.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 15, from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at noon at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
We Love You Very Much!!!
XOXOXOXOXO
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.