NEKOOSA
Barbara A. Peterson (nee Tomte)
Barbara A. Peterson (nee Tomte) passed away on May 17, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Nekoosa at the age of 90. She is survived by her husband of 73 years and her children Patsy (Sonny) Villwock, Peggy (John) Pugh, Wendy (Ray) Wright, Vickie (Al) O’Shea, Randy (Lynn) Peterson, Donald (Cheryl) Peterson, Richard Peterson and Becky (TJ) Peterson. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son David and granddaughter Julia. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon at Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra. Funeral service will begin at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Skoponong Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com