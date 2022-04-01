Barbara Ann Christensen (nee Wichman)
Barbara Ann Christensen (nee Wichman) passed away March 11, 2022 at the age of 82. She was loving mother of Brian Christensen and Lori (Kevin) McCarthy; grandmother of Tanner and True McCarthy. She was dear sister of Tony (Mary) Wichman; aunt of Shelly Wichman and Jen Lott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry. She is further survived by other relatives and friends, including some very special friends - you know who you are!
Barbara was a lifelong music lover. She shared her love with others as a member of the Lake Country Players. She also enjoyed her time as a conductor with the Kettle Moraine Railroad and the Green Bay Railroad Museum. She was also an active member of the Hartland Women's Club.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.. If you desire, please wear purple, Barb's favorite color, in her honor.
Memorials to Lake Country Players or HAWS are appreciated.
