DOUSMAN
Barbara Ann (Huebner) Griffin
Dec. 6, 1955 - March 8, 2022
Barbara Ann (Huebner) Griffin, age 66, of Dousman, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Barb was born on December 6, 1955, in La Crosse, to Elmer and Darlene (Burns) Huebner. She married Warren G. Griffin on May 3, 1975, at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church in Dousman.
Barb was a graduate of Kettle Moraine High School. She had a long career in food service and worked at St. John’s Military Academy as well as schools within the Kettle Moraine School District. In addition, she was also a school bus driver for Dousman Transport. Her favorite hobbies included traveling, scrapbooking, crafting, playing bingo and reading. She always looked forward to spring when she could decorate her yard with flowers. Barb was well known for her amazing cooking and baking. She always enjoyed the holidays and planning family parties and the opportunity to get together with her family.
Barb was well known for her kindness, her selfless love and her concern for others. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who never hesitated to show her love for her family and friends. Barb especially enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to support and encourage them and everyone she knew. Her positive and uplifting support will be missed.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Warren; her children, Michelle (Randy) Bruns, Eric and Douglas Griffin; her grandchildren, Austin, Ethan, Jacob, Taylor and Brayden; her brother, Gary (Carla) Huebner; and other relatives and many, many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents.
A memorial service to celebrate Barb’s life will be held on Saturday, March 12, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59) with Pastor Alan Davis officiating. A time to gather and share memories and stories will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that memorials be directed to them for distribution to several charities close to Barb’s heart.
A special thank you goes out to the doctors, nurses and staff at Rainbow Hospice for taking such good care of Barb.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Griffin family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.