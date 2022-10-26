WAUKESHA
Barbara J. Isleb
July 6, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2022
Barbara J. Isleb (nee Doege) of Waukesha passed on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 87. In retirement, Barbara enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling, playing cards and loved watching her grandchildren grow.
Barbara was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Elmer and Dorothea (nee Reinke) Doege. Barbara was a graduate of Juneau High School Class of 1953. Barbara married Phillip J. Isleb (1928 - 1975) in Brookfield on October 7, 1967. The couple eventually settled in Wales. Barbara earned an accounting degree from WCTC. She worked at Allis Chalmers and Thuemling Industrial Products until her retirement. She was an active member in her church, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband.
Barbara is survived by her children, Karyn Isleb of Concord, N.H., and Kevin (Nikki) Isleb of Chicago; her grandchildren Beatrix Melissa and John Phillip; as well as many other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be held held on Friday, October 28, from 10 am to 12 p.m. (noon) at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, followed by a brief service. Family and friends are welcome to join the family at 1:30 p.m. for Barbara's interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.