Barbara J. Myers (nee Hess)
Oct. 12, 1945 - Aug. 5, 2022
Barbara J. Myers (nee Hess), age 77, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022, at her home in Waukesha, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on October 12, 1945, in Tomahawk, to Valentine and Grace Hess. Barb lived in Tomahawk until she married Eugene Myers on August 4, 1967.
Barb is survived by her husband, Eugene Myers; one son, Brian (Lori) Myers; two daughters, Angela (John) Wollenzien and Mary Myers; four grandchildren, Ryan, Brynne, Josh and Abby; and two step-grandchildren, JT and Hunter. Also survived by her two sisters, Pat Felser and Ev Bushor, and one brother Wayne (Lisa) Hess.
Barb worked several jobs in her life until retiring from the work force in the fall of 2015. She faithfully attended church, where she volunteered her time to various charities such as Meals On Wheels. Barb was a wonderful cook, was a fan of the Packers, she loved to read and listen to country music.
Barb was loved by many because of her compassion, understanding, humor, and endless love for everyone in her life!
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 20, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.