Barbara Janine Borenitsch (nee Boston)
Dec. 17, 1954 — May 22, 2022
Barbara Janine Borenitsch (nee Boston) passed away May 22, 2022, at age 67 due to myelofibrosis.
Barbara was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on December 17, 1954, the eldest of three daughters of Jean Irene (Berquist) Boston and James Thomas Boston.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-aunt, Barbara also enjoyed volunteering at HAWS and Wehr Nature Center, and supporting the New Berlin Food Pantry.
She is survived by loving partner, Tom Post; son James (Emily) Borenitsch of Waunakee; grandson Elliot Borenitsch; niece Cory (Jack) Sieburg of Waunakee; nephew Jason (Jerrica) Schilt of Poynette; and grand-nieces and -nephews Everett and Adeline Sieburg, and Tanner, Jenson, Jameson, Jaelynn, Jaxson and Jordynn Schilt.
She was preceded in death by brother-in-law Brad Harness in 2006, her father in 2008, brother-in-law Jon Schilt in 2011, sister Tammy Schilt in 2011, sister Jami Boston in 2013, daughter Jessica Borenitsch in 2013, mother in 2015, and granddaughter Eva Borenitsch in 2021.
She will be cremated and interred next to her daughter at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Memorials to Rettsyndrome.org in memory of granddaughter Eva Borenitsch appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.