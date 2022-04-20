DOUSMAN
Barbara Jean Hegwood
May 22, 1929 - April 13, 2022
Barbara Hegwood, age 92, of Dousman, was reunited in death with her late husband Robert D Hegwood on April 13, 2022. Born on May 22, 1929, to Joe and Martha (Millie Reynolds) Peregrine. Barb grew up on a Nebraska farm and went on to earn a degree from Wesleyan University and in 1951 she married Robert Hegwood in Grant, Nebraska.
Barb will always be loved and remembered, and she leaves behind a strong legacy in her cherished family. She was a loving mother to her children, Brent (Jackie) Hegwood of Eagle, Ron (Karen) Hegwood of Brookfield, the late Rob (Betsy) Hegwood of Brookfield, Eric (Diane) Hegwood of Nashotah, JoEllen Hegwood of Wauwatosa, and KayLynn Hegwood of Fitchburg. Barb was beloved grandmother of seven, Chad (Molly) Hegwood, Chelsea (Brandon) Famularo, Kali Hegwood, Ryan (Heidi) Hegwood, Tyler (Johanna) Hegwood, Jonathan Hegwood (fiancee Hayley McNamee) and Chris (Sally Vilet-Hegwood) Hegwood. And she was thrilled to become great-grandmother to eight precious ones, Jackson, Charlie, Judd and Eddie Hegwood; Joe and Ben Famularo; Elise Hegwood; and Laurel Hegwood.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Robert, brothers Dale and Bud, and sisters Dorothy and Gerry (John) Zingg.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 23, 2022, at Old World Wisconsin, W372-S9727 Highway 67, Eagle WI, in the Clausing Barn. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 12:30 p.m. with services at 2 p.m.
Our family would like to extend love and boundless appreciation to the nurses, aides, and staff at Three Pillars Compass Point in Dousman for their help, love and care.
Donations to OWW: https://oldworldfoundation.org/memorials-tributes.html.
To read Barbara's full obituary, please go to www.pagenkopf.com. Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457.