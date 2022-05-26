Barbara L. Herrmann
March 5, 1935 - May 13, 2022
Barbara L Herrmann passed away peacefully the morning of May 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving children. She was born March 5, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to her parents, John and Kelly (Wight) Smith.
Barbara spent much of her early life growing up just outside Philadelphia, Pa., and later in northern New Jersey, just outside of New York City, N.Y. Her family later moved to Wauwatosa, where she graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1952. She then attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., was a member of Alpha Phi sorority and graduated in 1956 with a degree in English.
Soon after graduation, Barbara returned to Wisconsin where she met and married the love of her life, Howard Herrmann, and they started their life together. They were married in 1958, and they were blessed to share 50 years together. She loved to travel the world with her beloved husband, enjoying trips to the England, Scotland, Italy, Australia and many other places at home and abroad.
Together they raised three children whom she loved and supported unconditionally, Nancy Herrmann Benton, Jim (Leslie) Herrmann and John Herrmann (deceased March 3, 2021). Barbara attended every band concert, little league and high school sporting event, as well as numerous college football games to support and cheer on her sons; she was our biggest fan and supporter. She adored her five grandsons and their wives, Tyler (Haley) Benton, Mark Benton, Cole (Tessa) Herrmann, Jake (Kylie) Herrmann and Luke (Kayley) Herrmann, and was beyond thrilled to be a great-grandmother to Coco Rose Herrmann.
She was an avid golfer and was a long time involved member of the women’s golf program at Chenequa Country Club where she made life long, dear friends. Barbara exposed her children and grandsons to the game of golf as well and was a great coach as she offered advice and encouragement to them as they learned and developed a love of the game. She was a teacher of English and AP English literature for close to 30 years at both Arrowhead High School and Kettle Moraine High School. She loved to read, read and read; often times having two or three books going at the same time. She loved to learn and continued to be a student throughout her life, enjoying classes in quilting, ceramics, jewelry making, etc., at her winter home in Sun City, Ariz. She enjoyed having a spirited conversation about life, current events, religion, politics; the nightly dinner table was a place to exchange ideas.
Barbara had a wonderful life, and she will be greatly missed. She was ready for her next “great adventure” and thrilled to be reunited with her beloved husband and son.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, tribute #22974237, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800-822-6344).