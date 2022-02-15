WAUKESHA
Barbara Lucille Lewis (nee Natschke)
June 5, 1949 - Feb. 11, 2022
Barbara Lucille Lewis (nee Natschke), age 72, of Waukesha, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Barb was born to Leonard and June (Wildes) Natschke in Milwaukee on June 5, 1949.
Survivors include her sons, Ryan Lewis of Waukesha and Andrew Lewis of Wautoma; her siblings, David Natschke, Dayle Loferski, Deborah Howard, Keith Natschke and Sandra Natschke; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Richard Lewis; and her sister, Kathleen Penkalski.
A funeral visitation will be held for Barb on Thursday, February 17, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59), with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. with Fr. Dan Volkert officiating.
Her remains will be laid to rest with her family in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of other forms of sympathy, memorials can be made and directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Lewis family. Those not able to attend can sign the online guest registry at www.thelenfh.com.