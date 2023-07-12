WAUKESHA
Barbara Marie Stephany (nee Mathews)
Feb. 10, 1955 - July 7, 2023
Barbara Marie (Mathews) Stephany passed away July 7, 2023, at the age of 68.
Barb’s story began on February 10, 1955, in North Fond du Lac. She was born to James and Phyllis Mathews. As the oldest of three children, Barb spent her childhood playing with her cousins, roller skating, singing to her 8-track, vacationing throughout the Midwest and Canada and helping her mother keep her younger brother and sister in line!
Throughout her life, Barb had an especially close relationship with her sister, Donna, and rarely let a day go by without talking to her. They spent their early years dressed as twins and singing to Dean Martin while they helped their mom clean. Their teen years were spent disco-dancing, at football games, speeding around in Barb’s orange Maverick and waitressing together at the Village Inn Pancake House.
Barb graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1973. Two years later, she met Gary Stephany, who worked for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and had just signed her brother up for a paper route. Barb quickly caught the eye of Gary. They later met at the Black Panther disco bar in North Fond du Lac, and the rest is history! They were married on August 28, 1976, and spent almost 47 happy years together.
Barb and Gary learned to juggle quickly with their five children. She always had a soft spot for each of them and made it her mission to be a constant support system. To no surprise, the role of grandmother came naturally to Barb, and nothing brought her more joy than hearing another grandchild was on the way. She never missed a chance to make them feel special. Barb especially loved the holidays and out-did herself every year to make it even more memorable for her grandkids. The look on their faces when they saw the presents under the tree was always the highlight of Barb’s Christmas.
Barb was a proud employee of Target in Delafield. She and her distinct laughter were a staple there for 25 years until she retired in 2018. Barb cherished her colleagues and frequently enjoyed dinners with them to exchange all the Target chatter.
Family gatherings were always Barb’s favorite place to be. When she wasn’t with her family, she loved talking to them on the phone. There were no short phone calls with her... every detail was essential! And each of these conversations were meaningful to Barb. She often kept journals of them so she could remember the details and reference them later. Nothing was more important to Barb than the people in her life, and she will be endlessly missed by all those lucky enough to call her a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend.
Barb is survived by her husband, Gary Stephany Sr., and her children, Michael (Melissa) Stephany, Sarah Stephany, Gary Stephany Jr., Kimberly Stephany and Tiffany (Jeff) Trumm. Barb also had nine grandchildren, Shawn, Jason, Addison, Aaron, Ellie, Brooklyn, Abbie, Mason and Elena. She is also survived by her sister, Donna (Chuck) Merwin; her brother, James Mathews Jr.; her sisters-in-law, Laurie (Kevin) Farris and Cheryl (Jim) Eber; her brother-in-law, Terrence (Socorro) Stephany; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 15, at Church and Chapel, 380 Bluemound Road in Waukesha, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in her name.