WAUKESHA
Barbara Schodeberg
Sept. 14, 1972 — April 15, 2023
Barbara Schodeberg, 50, of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1972, to the late Hank and Mary (nee Lukomski) Schodeberg. Barbara grew up in Milwaukee. She worked at many different places in the restaurant industry over the years. Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to visit her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Steven (Jennifer), Harley, Jaquease, and Cheyenne; four grandchildren, Jezebel, Karter, Olivia, and Jade; a brother, Dennis Schodeberg; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Schodeberg. Private family service will be held at a later date.
