Barbara Stilwell (nee Stocks)
Feb. 3, 1931 - Dec. 4, 2022
Barbara Stilwell (nee Stocks) passed away on December 4, 2022, at the age of 91 from Alzheimer’s. She was born to parents Dewey and Nellie Stocks (nee Rockteacher) in North Prairie on February 3, 1931.
Barbara worked for Fox Head Brewery for three years. She was a Town of Waukesha Fire Department dispatcher for many years, and worked in the Waukesha School District for 30 years as a lunch aide, reading aide and recesses supervisor. Barbara loved her cats, gardening, sewing, collecting antiques and camping. She was a very kind person who never had a negative word to say. Barbara’s entire mission in life was to take care for her loving husband Rodney, who she dearly missed.
She is going to be dearly missed by her children Karen (John) Marx, Craig (Marybeth) Stilwell, Kristy (Brett) Meyer and Jeffry (Sara) Stilwell; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her dearest friend Anita; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Rodney and her parents.
The visitation for Barbara is going to be held on Monday, December 12, from 9:30 a.m. until the start of service at 11:30 a.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Memorials are appreciated to HAWS https://hawspets.givecloud.co/give.
The family would like to thank the Brighton Care Hospice for all the love and care that they used while taking care of our mother.
