OCONOMOWOC
Berdine June Mumper
Aug. 9, 1944 - Jan. 31, 2022
Berdine June Mumper has gone to rest with the angels. Born in a farmhouse near Unity, Wisconsin, on August 9, 1944, Berdine died in Oconomowoc following a short illness on January 31, 2022, at the age of 77.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Jim Mumper; brothers Ron (Diane), Don (Christine) and Jim (Shirley) Reel; her fur baby Romeo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roland and Mary Reel, her brother Jerome Stini, and her sister Nancy Uhlig.
Berdine was graduated from Colby High School in 1962. After receiving a bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire, she began her long career as school librarian in the public schools of Waukesha. An amazingly intelligent woman, she received a master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee, and she completed an additional 60 credits at schools in the University of Wisconsin system.
A longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, she created and managed the church library. Her work there was so well respected that she was invited to contribute to “A Handbook for Church Librarians,” published by the National Church Library Association.
Family members will fondly remember Berdine’s ability to organize and plan family gatherings, from simple dinners to sprawling reunions. Family functions will be lackluster without her talents.
A celebration of Berdine’s life will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, on Saturday, February 5. A visitation for friends and family will be from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Saint Luke’s Cemetery, Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Berdine’s name to the Our Savior's Lutheran Church library.
One of Berdine’s favorite Bible verses: For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.